What’s Right With Schools: Isaac Tomblin and East Lyme H.S.

By Published: Updated:

EAST LYME, Conn (WTNH) — Holiday music is in the air at East Lyme High School.

There’s reason to celebrate.

It was named a National Blue Ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education for showing great achievement.

It’s full of specials students, like Issac Tomblin.

When he is not playing the French horn, he is taking runs for gains on the football field.

“I think I really love the team piece of it. Not just football – even school or music or anything. It’s about coming together with a group of people and making something happen that you couldn’t have done alone,” said Tomblin.

He is also a team captain and crushes his G.P.A.

“Unweighted is a 4.13,” said Tomblin

He’s had one A minus in his entire high school career.

Isaac packs a lot into each day.

“One of the coolest things I learned through this school is an early bird gym class. Mr. Handler said, ‘So if you’re sitting on a couch they you are training to sit on a couch.’ So that’s sort of been my mantra,” said Tomblin.

He is a leader to other students through his actions.

“He leads by example. He has a great moral compass…He tries hard at everything he does. When you are around him you perk up. You want to perform the best that you can as well,” said Principal Mike Susi.

