1 dead after 2nd alarm house fire in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after a second alarm fire broke out in a Meriden home early Thursday morning.

The Deputy Fire Chief of the Meriden Fire Department confirms to News 8 that one person was killed in the large fire that broke out in a home on Carpenter Avenue on Thanksgiving morning.

However, officials are not releasing the identity of the victim or any further details until there is a positive identification and family is notified.

News 8 was on the scene of the fire Thursday and spoke to a neighbor who said that he ran to the house to try and get an elderly man who lives there out, before he called 911.

“The front side of the house was engulfed in flames,” Bryan Viger said. “I went around the back to see what I could do – broke a window out. It was too much, too much heat and flames coming out.”

Fire officials say the home is a total loss.

Additionally, crews told News 8 that water had to be brought in to help fight the fire. Carpenter Avenue was closed for several hours on Thursday while crews put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Meriden Fire Marshal’s Office, along with Meriden Police and Connecticut State Police.