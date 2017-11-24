8 Minute Meals: one pan chicken sausage and peppers

(WTNH) — Nutrition Specialist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes a one pan chicken sausage and peppers dish.
One Pan Chicken Sausage and Peppers
Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 onion, diced into large chunks
- 3 bell peppers, sliced
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp dry rosemary
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- Pinch of salt and fresh ground black pepper
- 1 lb Italian chicken sausage (can also use turkey sausage for similar nutrition profile)
- Optional add in: 1 lb white or sweet potato, with skin, cubed into small bite size pieces
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a bowl, mix together oil, salt and pepper, garlic powder and rosemary with vegetables and toss to coat. Then lay out on pan and bake for 15 minutes.
- Add sausage cut into bite size pieces to pan and cook for 25-35 minutes, tossing once half-way through. If you are using fully cooked chicken sausage, cook for 15-20 minutes. For last 2 minutes, turn to “broil” for charred peppers. Monitor closely as cooking times may vary.
- Serve over arugula, brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, or in a whole grain bun.
Tip: Don’t over crowd pan and use two pans side by side if needed for space.
Tip: If cooking the potatoes as well, cut them small so that they cook quicker since this will take the longest to cook, or pre boil large chunks to soften.
Tip: Save time by using pre-cooked microwavable brown rice as side dish.