8 Minute Meals: one pan chicken sausage and peppers

By Published:

(WTNH) — Nutrition Specialist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes a one pan chicken sausage and peppers dish.

One Pan Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Ingredients:

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 onion, diced into large chunks
  • 3 bell peppers, sliced
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp dry rosemary
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • Pinch of salt and fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 lb Italian chicken sausage (can also use turkey sausage for similar nutrition profile)
  • Optional add in: 1 lb white or sweet potato, with skin, cubed into small bite size pieces
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a bowl, mix together oil, salt and pepper, garlic powder and rosemary with vegetables and toss to coat. Then lay out on pan and bake for 15 minutes.
  3. Add sausage cut into bite size pieces to pan and cook for 25-35 minutes, tossing once half-way through. If you are using fully cooked chicken sausage, cook for 15-20 minutes. For last 2 minutes, turn to “broil” for charred peppers. Monitor closely as cooking times may vary.
  4. Serve over arugula, brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, or in a whole grain bun.

Tip: Don’t over crowd pan and use two pans side by side if needed for space.

Tip: If cooking the potatoes as well, cut them small so that they cook quicker since this will take the longest to cook, or pre boil large chunks to soften.

Tip: Save time by using pre-cooked microwavable brown rice as side dish.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s