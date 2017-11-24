8 Minute Meals: one pan chicken sausage and peppers

(WTNH) — Nutrition Specialist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes a one pan chicken sausage and peppers dish.

One Pan Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 onion, diced into large chunks

3 bell peppers, sliced

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dry rosemary

1 tsp garlic powder

Pinch of salt and fresh ground black pepper

1 lb Italian chicken sausage (can also use turkey sausage for similar nutrition profile)

Optional add in: 1 lb white or sweet potato, with skin, cubed into small bite size pieces

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a bowl, mix together oil, salt and pepper, garlic powder and rosemary with vegetables and toss to coat. Then lay out on pan and bake for 15 minutes. Add sausage cut into bite size pieces to pan and cook for 25-35 minutes, tossing once half-way through. If you are using fully cooked chicken sausage, cook for 15-20 minutes. For last 2 minutes, turn to “broil” for charred peppers. Monitor closely as cooking times may vary. Serve over arugula, brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, or in a whole grain bun.

Tip: Don’t over crowd pan and use two pans side by side if needed for space.

Tip: If cooking the potatoes as well, cut them small so that they cook quicker since this will take the longest to cook, or pre boil large chunks to soften.

Tip: Save time by using pre-cooked microwavable brown rice as side dish.