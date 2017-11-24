8-year-old hurt when car crashes while child is steering it

Published:
In this Nov. 22, 2017 photo provided by the New York State Police in Latham, N.Y., Brett Reynolds, of Whitehall, N.Y., is shown. Police say Reynolds took his mother's car without permission and allowed an eight year old child to sit on his lap, unbelted, and steer the car while he worked the pedals that resulted in an accident that caused serious injuries to the child. He is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle first degree, Vehicular Assault first degree and Leaving The Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident, which are all Felonies. He was also charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Misdemeanor, and other charges are pending. (New York State Police via AP)

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old child is hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crashed as the child steered the vehicle while sitting on a New York man’s lap.

State police say 36-year-old Brett Reynolds, of Whitehall, took his mother’s car late Tuesday and allowed the child to steer while Reynolds worked the pedals.

Troopers say the child suffered a fractured arm and rib, a punctured lung and head injuries when the car hit an embankment and then a tree.

Police say Reynolds left the child crying outside of a home before fleeing the scene. Troopers aren’t releasing the child’s relationship to Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested the next day at a hospital where he was being treated.

He’s being held in jail without bail. Prosecutors don’t know if he has a lawyer.

