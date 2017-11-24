Christmas tree lighting and fireworks draws thousands to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of people braved the cold weather Friday night to watch Middletown throw the switch to light the official town Christmas tree. It was followed by a surprise addition to this year’s lighting ceremony, a fireworks show.

“The tree lighting was nice,” said Anthony Rodriguez, of Middletown. “I liked it.”

“It was great,” said Heather Parker, who brought along two children to watch. “It was the best ever.”

Then, to cap off a magical night, the town dazzled with fireworks.

“Oh, I just thought it was awesome,” Pat Raczka said. “It was really very, very nice.”

“I didn’t know they were going to do that,” Rodriguez said of the fireworks bonus.

The Middletown High marching band provided the musical entertainment, and the chamber of commerce provided the legendary tractor ride to attract huge crowds for the event. It was just what local mom and pop stores lining Main Street needed on Black Friday.

“Today’s been really busy,” said Diane Gerveis, owner of Amato’s Toy & Hobby store. “We’ve been having a lot of fun.”

Amato’s and other independent stores are hoping the energy carries over into Small Business Saturday to help them boost their bottom line during the Christmas shopping season.