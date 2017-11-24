Connecticut State Police release 2017 Thanksgiving statistics

(WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have released their holiday enforcement statistics regarding the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend, as of Friday morning.

Police say just after midnight Wednesday, they increased patrols to take to the roads and highways to search for drunk drivers and aggressive drivers.

Police say the following statistics are from midnight on Wednesday (11/22) to Friday morning (11/24) at 8 a.m.

Speeding violations: 311

Seat belt violations: 5

Other hazardous violations: 696 (these include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 22

Accidents investigated: 235

Accident with injury: 33

Fatality: 1 (11/22 Killingly)

Police will end the increase in patrols on Sunday night at midnight.