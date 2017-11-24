Cruisin’ Connecticut – Gingerbread House Festival in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re looking for some family fun this holiday season, here’s a “sweet” trip to consider: the “Gingerbread House Festival” at the Wood Library and Museum in South Windsor.

With over 150 gingerbread houses lined up, the free exhibit shows off skills from all over the state.

So with 150 gingerbread houses, do they ever take a little nibble out of one?

“My husband is the worst. Most of the candy on the houses are pretty stale, and we don’t recommend it,” said Cathy. “People from all over make these. Little kids with their grandmothers, and seniors, and families.”

Cathy even showed us a “Minions” house.

“You’ll see at the front of the house little yellow cubes that are being taken into the factory. And in the factory, they are shaped and put on a little conveyor belt and taken into where, I guess, they add personalities and faces to them. “

And some you can take home.

“About two-thirds of our houses are up for bid, which is really generous. And people come and buy raffle tickets.”

Another one of the gingerbread houses had a whole ‘Hobbit’ theme going on.

“It’s got tiny little mushrooms, a walkway made of marshmallows, cauliflower,” said Cathy.

All of their proceeds go to fund programs at the Wood Library and Museum throughout the year.

Another intricate gingerbread house was made by a married couple. A married couple’s first house.

“It’s the finest gingerbread house rooftop I’ve ever seen. Someone with tweezers placed single pieces of oatmeal all across this roof and in an exact pattern,” said Cathy.

And they’re still married after making it.

Ryan even showed us his personal favorite and own creation… a ginger bread house.

 

