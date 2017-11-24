East Haddam farm offers holiday horse and carriage rides

Alyssa Taglia, WTNH Published: Updated:

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– What better way to get in the holiday spirit than horse and carriage rides along the shoreline.

“If you do what your love you’re not working. I get tired at the end of the day but I’m doing what I love to do,” said John Allegra.

For four decades now, Allegra Farm has been John Allegra’s passion catering to those who desire a quintessential fairy tale experience with a bygone era.

“So I do so many special things for so many people,” said Allegra.

Located on beautiful Lake Hayward in East Haddam, Allegra Farm offers scenic horse drawn carriage rides, hayrides and more. Traveling the New England and tri-state area for special events such as weddings, anniversaries and proms.

“I like to make people’s dreams come true,” said Allegra.

Not only does John Allegra help to make dreams come true, he also helps to get you in the holiday spirit.

“Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way, oh what fun it is to ride in a two horse open sleigh,” said Allegra.

Allegra Farm takes you from this bustling century to a more tranquil time as you enjoy romantic rides bundled up under blankets with your loved ones, breathing in the crisp winter air.

You can even catch your own horse and carriage rides right in the Elm City throughout the month of December.

“We’re actually doing rides for the Yale shops around the Yale campus. Tourists are visiting New Haven, people out shopping in New Haven they see us. Everybody comes running up saying well how much is it, how much is it? And it’s free,” said Allegra.

