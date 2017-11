ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire that broke out in Enfield has destroyed a home Friday morning.

According to Enfield firefighters, a fire ripped through a home Friday morning on Alden Avenue.

The fire was a second alarm fire but there are no injuries reported so far.

The fire has been extinguished.

No other details were immediately available.

