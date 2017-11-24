Four-year-old girl falls from two-story house in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–There were some frightening moments for a family in Meriden on Friday afternoon, when a four-year-old girl fell out of a second-story window. It happened at a house on Ames Avenue. Police said the young girl was playing with other kids inside the house when she fell out.

“Apparently it got warm upstairs so somebody opened up the window,” said Lt. Lawrence and she must have got on the sill and fell out the window. And either landed on her feet or stomach and ran back into the house.”

Police said the girl appeared to be okay, and did not complain of any pain or injuries. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out just to be safe.

