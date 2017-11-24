Freebie Friday: Black Friday freebies and deals

(WTNH)– It’s Friday and around here that means freebie Friday!

Since so many of you are up early, shopping for Black Friday, we are stretching your dollar with a look at where you can find freebies.

Get a free coffee at Barnes and Noble until 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Any purchase you make at Petco Friday or Saturday gets you free pet antlers.

You can get 50% off your “Frightmare before Christmas” tickets Friday only using the discount code: Black Friday.

Get a free 15 minute acupuncture treatment at Family Acupuncture from noon to 4 p.m. Friday in West Hartford.

Free ice skating kicks off Friday in Hartford for the Winterfest.

Take your kids to get a free picture with Santa at Bass Pro Shops now through Christmas Eve.

And if you shop small at Good Cause Gifts in Berlin Saturday, the first 75 people with a $50 purchase get a free tote.