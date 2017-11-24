Fun, free ways to celebrate the holidays in New Haven at the Shops at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re looking for fun and free ways to celebrate the holiday season, you may want to visit downtown New Haven.

“We’ll be doing storytelling with Santa and face painting at the Yale bookstore located at 77 Broadway,” said Natashya Fernando, Marketing Coordinator at Yale University Properties.

There will be laser light shows every thirty minutes on Friday and Saturday nights.

“And also to add to that, we’ll be doing carolers that will be roaming around Chapel Street and Broadway on Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m., “ said Fernando.

The new featured event this year is an ice carving competition.

“We’re gonna have seven professional ice carvers competing for a grand prize and they’re gonna be given four hours to create their sculpture,” said David Delvecchio, Manager of Real Estate Asset Management at Yale University.

Each carver will transform 900 pounds of ice into a sculpture.

“So we’ll have some live music, we’ll have ice carving demonstrations, it’ll be a fun day,” said Delvecchio.

And there’s no need to stress about parking.

“We have free parking for four hours at any of our surface lots with a $30 purchase from many of our retailers. And that is going on from Black Friday to Christmas Eve,” said Delvecchio.

There are some free giveaways too.

“And new this year, we’ll be doing a shop, dine, and explore holiday giveaway. We’ll be doing one of five $500 gift cards,” said Fernando.

All the events are free and open to the public. For more information about any of the events or giveaways, you can visit theshopsatyale.com.