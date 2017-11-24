Hearing still planned on insurance dispute despite agreement

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers say they’re moving ahead with hearings about the now-settled impasse between Hartford HealthCare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Democratic state Rep. Sean Scanlon, House chairman of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee, said Friday he’s glad the sides ended their dispute last week, but lawmakers “owe it to the citizens of this state to find out what happened” and to learn how to avoid similar prolonged disputes in the future.

An informational hearing is planned for Tuesday at the Legislative Office Building, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a public hearing at noon.

Anthem and Hartford HealthCare had failed to reach an agreement Sept. 30 on a new contract, leaving patients facing higher out-of-network costs.

The new three-year contract is retroactive to Oct. 1.

