How to avoid Cyber Monday scams

By Published:

(WTNH)–A record number of Americans are expected to shop online this weekend and on “Cyber Monday,” but experts warn that online holiday shopping season is also prime time for crooks.

Experts say to be extra careful shopping on a mobile browser. Scammers can create fake websites that may look legit. Also, watch out for fake apps that can steal your personal information, or even try to extort money by locking your phone. You should avoid clicking on any unsolicited emails because that could be phishing.

Finally, make sure to use a website with a valid “https://&#8221; connection. Experts say websites with just “http://&#8221; next to them are more vulnerable to attacks, as they are less secure.

Related Content: Utilities warn consumers about scams

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s