How to avoid Cyber Monday scams

Related Coverage Utilities warn consumers about scams

(WTNH)–A record number of Americans are expected to shop online this weekend and on “Cyber Monday,” but experts warn that online holiday shopping season is also prime time for crooks.

Experts say to be extra careful shopping on a mobile browser. Scammers can create fake websites that may look legit. Also, watch out for fake apps that can steal your personal information, or even try to extort money by locking your phone. You should avoid clicking on any unsolicited emails because that could be phishing.

Finally, make sure to use a website with a valid “https://” connection. Experts say websites with just “http://” next to them are more vulnerable to attacks, as they are less secure.

