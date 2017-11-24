Juveniles arrested in Wethersfield after string of car break-ins

Published:

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Two juveniles from Hartford were arrested in Wethersfield on Friday after a string of car break-ins. Police said the two were also found in a stolen car from Guilford.

A resident told police that they saw two people breaking into cars along Coppermill Road in Wethersfield on Friday afternoon. When police responded, the two had reached Maple Street near Middletown Avenue.

The car the juveniles were driving was reported stolen about three weeks ago by someone who lives in Guilford. The juveniles were arrested by Wethersfield police, and taken into custody.

Police are reminding everyone to lock their cars, and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

