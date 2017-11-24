Knights of Columbus hold winter coat giveaway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Instead of shopping on Black Friday, Knights of Columbus members were focused on giving, helping kids stay warm. They handed out brand new winter coats to children in need as part of their “Coats for Kids” giveaway.

Volunteers helped kids pick out just the right size and color at seven different locations across Connecticut on Friday.

“The goal is to get a brand new coat out to a kid who needs a winter coat,” said Paul Healey.

“It’s comfortable, I like the pockets,” said Jamari McCarter of New Haven. “It’s nice.”

3,000 coats were handed out in all. This is the sixth year the Knights of Columbus have held the event.