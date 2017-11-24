Man charged in human bones theft seeks to suppress evidence

Amador Medina (Photo provided by the Hartford Police Dept.)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An attorney for a man charged with stealing human remains from a Massachusetts cemetery is seeking to bar prosecutors from using evidence and statements he says were unlawfully obtained by police.

Amador Medina, formerly of Hartford, Conn., is awaiting trial in Worcester on charges that he stole skeletons from two family mausoleums at Hope Cemetery in 2015.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Medina’s attorney, Michael Cashman, says the initial search of Medina’s Hartford apartment was done unlawfully without a warrant or Medina’s consent and that Medina was questioned without first being advised of his Miranda rights.

Prosecutors say Medina told officers he had bones he used for rituals and led officers to the porch, where they saw two garbage bags containing what appeared to be human bones in dirt.

