Waterbury Police investigate homicide after double fatal crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A double fatal car crash in Connecticut is now a homicide investigation.

Police say a Volvo sedan hit a utility pole in Waterbury on Tuesday, knocking out power, before crashing into the home. No one inside the home was injured.

The vehicle’s occupants, identified as 22-year-old Clarence Lewis and 20-year-old Antonio Santos, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Lewis had a gunshot wound to his lower body and Santos likely died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police think Lewis and Santos were involved in a dispute at a nearby shopping plaza before the crash. It is unclear which of the two men was driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

