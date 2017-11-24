She might not make it look easy, but UConn’s Gabby Williams gets it there

Connecticut guard Gabby Williams, right, passes the ball past Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan, left, during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WTNH)–Gabby Williams is well on her way to a WNBA career after she leaves UConn. The senior forward can do it all–lead the break, score in traffic, and pass. Williams is fearless with the ball. Her favorite target with the bounce pass is Kia Nurse.

Williams says she’s been taking a chance throwing it, but she trusts Nurse.

“It’s risky and I know he doesn’t love that, but I’m strong enough to throw the bounce pass far, and Kia honestly, Kia just runs so well for it that I know I just have to throw it ahead of the defense and then she’ll go get it,” Williams said.

“The wind up bounce pass is like, I’m calling it one of her trademarks now at this point,” Nurse said.

“You know it’s coming and I think sometimes she puts it out a little too far in front of me, but we have an understanding of if you put it out there, I promise you I will go and get it or I will try my best to go and get it and its worked out well most of the time.”

The UConn women play Michigan State in the women’s PK80 Invitational. The men will also play the Spartans, at midnight tonight.

