Shoppers head out for Black Friday deals

(WTNH)– Shoppers across the nation are heading out to score what experts are calling the best deals in years.

So if you are getting ready to head out for Black Friday, News 8 has a look at the early rush.

As of 6 a.m., the stores that are already open for Black Friday are:

• Bass Pro Shops

• Bed Bath & Beyond

• Macy’s

• Old Navy

• Dicks Sporting Goods

Other stores that are to open later on Friday morning are:

• Babies R Us at 8 a.m.

• Best Buy at 8 a.m.

• Burlington Coat Factory at 7 a.m.

• Marshalls at 7 a.m.

• Petco at 7 a.m.