Silver alert issued for Danbury teen

By Published:
15-year-old Monique Pacheco was reported missing on Friday. (Photo: Danbury Police)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A silver alert has been issued for a missing Danbury teenager. Monique Pacheco, 15, was reported missing on Friday. Police released a photo from a surveillance camera where she was last seen.

Pacheco is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-3 and is about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid button up with a tan shirt underneath and ripped jeans, as you can see in the surveillance photo released by police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Danbury police.

