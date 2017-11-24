Thomaston man pleads guilty to hitting wife, taking child

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Thomaston man has admitted to beating a woman he was married to and fleeing with their child.

The New Britain Herald reports that 50-year-old Andres Arroyo, of Thomaston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree breach of peace. Arroyo was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended.

Authorities say Arroyo hit his wife in the face in March before they divorced. Police say Arroyo took the couple’s 6-year-old child and drove to his mother’s New Britain home. Officials say the child saw the altercation but was not harmed.

As part of sentencing, Arroyo must avoid new arrests. He has also been barred from contacting his ex-wife.

