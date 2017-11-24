Tips for buying and setting up the perfect Christmas tree

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some of you may be focusing your attention on buying that perfect Christmas tree. But there are some things you should know before you fork over your green to purchase that tree.

Getting that Christmas tree and setting it up is a big tradition for many families. But, there are mistakes we all make that can make that experience “less than merry”. So we’re here to help you.

Before you go out there and find your tree, make sure you measure your ceiling height and the height of your tree stand so you know how big of a tree you can buy.

And when you’re out there, ask about the freshness of the tree. To find the best Christmas tree that will last a long time, the experts say grab a branch and pull it towards you. Most of the needles should stay on the tree. If a lot of needles fall off, you may not want that one.

The reason is it may not be safe. “Dry” Christmas trees can become fire hazards at home so keep the following info in mind to make sure your Christmas tree is “perfectly” fine when it comes to safety.

If you buy it several days “before” you set it up, store your tree in a cool place away from direct sunlight or heat. Also cut about an inch off the bottom of the stem and put the stem in water.

Use a tree stand that can hold one or two gallons of water. Keep your tree away from direct heat coming from appliances, your fireplace, heating vents or lights.

Once you have the tree up, it’s time to decorate it. Do not string those lights if the wiring is cracked and/or frayed.

Use these tips to have a happy and safe holiday season!