Tips for navigating Black Friday and Cyber Monday

(WTNH) — Howard Schwartz of the Connecticut Better Business Bureau is giving shopper tips on how to prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Before you head out the door on Black Friday, Howard Schwartz encourages shoppers to have a plan. Know what you want before you leave the house to avoid those budget breaking impulse buys.

If you are shopping online, beware of links to deals on social media and in your email; make sure they are legitimate.

Schwartz says shoppers should always save their receipts and ask each store about their return/exchange policy on sale items.

If you miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s important to remember that there will be many other sales before the end of the year.