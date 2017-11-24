Tips for navigating Black Friday and Cyber Monday

By Published:

(WTNH) — Howard Schwartz of the Connecticut Better Business Bureau is giving shopper tips on how to prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Before you head out the door on Black Friday, Howard Schwartz encourages shoppers to have a plan. Know what you want before you leave the house to avoid those budget breaking impulse buys.

If you are shopping online, beware of links to deals on social media and in your email; make sure they are legitimate.

Schwartz says shoppers should always save their receipts and ask each store about their return/exchange policy on sale items.

If you miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s important to remember that there will be many other sales before the end of the year.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s