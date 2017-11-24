Willimantic man arrested in juvenile sexual assault investigation

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– A Willimantic man was arrested on sexual assault charges Wednesday after an investigation into an alleged under-aged prostitution/trafficking business.

State Police say on November 6th at 11:30 p.m., computer crimes detectives initiated an investigation into an alleged juvenile prostitution/ trafficking business run by a registered sex offender, who was on parole. The Connecticut Department of Parole also assisted in this investigation.

State Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Devin (a.k.a. Devon) Quirk, of Willimantic, formerly of Hartford. Detectives learned that Quirk also made an attempt to acquire a date rape drug to use for drugging a pre-teen prostitute.

On Wednesday, Quirk was arrested and charged with Risk of Injury to a Child, Criminal Attempt at Sexual Assault, Patronizing a Prostitute and Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking Persons. He was held on a $200,000 bond.