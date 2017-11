KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 26-year-old woman has died after crashing into a tree in Killingly on Wednesday morning.

State Police say at around 1:40 a.m., Hope Butler, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was traveling east on Route 6 when her Dodge left the roadway and struck a tree.

Butler was taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam by ambulance, where she later died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time. The accident remains under investigation.