Connecticut Christmas tree growers opening for season

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Many of Connecticut’s 500 Christmas tree growers are opening for the holiday season.

The state Department of Agriculture says the Christmas tree industry has grown significantly in recent years and contributes about $10 million in annual economic activity. Nearly 4,000 acres of farmland across Connecticut is planted with Christmas trees.

Christopher Martin, the state forester, says locally grown trees benefit both the local economy and environment. He says up to three new trees are planted for every one cut, adding how “Connecticut residents can have a direct influence on keeping forests as forests and farms as farms” by purchasing locally grown trees and holiday greens.

He says tree farms also help provide drinking water protection and habitat to wildlife.

A listing of Connecticut tree growers can be found at www.Ctgrown.gov/trees.