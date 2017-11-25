Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo welcomes reindeer

By Published: Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, with the addition of two reindeer for the season.

The zoo’s director said Sam and Jacob arrived from the far north, and are settling in nicely to their new home. Santa’s helpers will be at the zoo through New Year’s Eve, though who knows, they might have to break away on December 24 to go help the man in red.

A couple of facts about reindeer: they can weigh between 240 and 600 pounds, and both males and females have antlers.

Related Content: Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo will say goodbye to lynx kittens

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s