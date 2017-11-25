Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo welcomes reindeer

Related Coverage Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo will say goodbye to lynx kittens

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, with the addition of two reindeer for the season.

The zoo’s director said Sam and Jacob arrived from the far north, and are settling in nicely to their new home. Santa’s helpers will be at the zoo through New Year’s Eve, though who knows, they might have to break away on December 24 to go help the man in red.

A couple of facts about reindeer: they can weigh between 240 and 600 pounds, and both males and females have antlers.

Related Content: Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo will say goodbye to lynx kittens