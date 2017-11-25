Court rejects man’s appeal in 2012 drug deal killing

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted of killing another man during a suspected drug deal five years ago has lost another appeal.

Joseph Walker was found guilty in 2014 in the May 2012 shooting of 28-year-old David Caban during a suspected crack deal in front of Caban’s Waterbury home. Prosecutors alleged Walker and an accomplice had planned to rob Caban.

The Republican-American reports that the state Appellate Court on Friday rejected Walker’s claim that the trial judge had erred in failing to instruct the jury on accomplice testimony. At issue was the credibility of the testimony of a co-defendant’s girlfriend. Walker had alleged she was an accomplice who willingly helped cover up the crime.

The court last year upheld his murder and robbery convictions and life sentence, but overturned a conspiracy charge.

Related Content: Court upholds life sentence for man convicted of 2012 murder

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s