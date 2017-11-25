Crash causes delays on I-95 south in Milford

By Published: Updated:
I-95 in Milford (FILE- WTNH)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–An accident has caused delays on I-95 southbound in Milford. The crash took place between exits 40 and 39B.

The accident was reported around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Police originally closed the right lane in that section of the highway, but it has since been reopened.

There is no word on whether or not there were any injuries sustained in the crash. Police did not immediately release any further information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News 8 for the latest updates and information.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s