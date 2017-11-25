Crash causes delays on I-95 south in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–An accident has caused delays on I-95 southbound in Milford. The crash took place between exits 40 and 39B.

The accident was reported around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Police originally closed the right lane in that section of the highway, but it has since been reopened.

There is no word on whether or not there were any injuries sustained in the crash. Police did not immediately release any further information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News 8 for the latest updates and information.