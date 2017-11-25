Dead body found in woods in Lisbon

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH)–State police are investigating after a dead body was found in the woods in Lisbon.

Police responded to the area of 151 River Road in Lisbon around 1:40 p.m. Saturday after someone reported seeing the body. The individual has not yet been identified.

Police said the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct a post-mortem exam to determine the cause of death, and to assist detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime unit.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to please contact Detectives at Troop E at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.