Hamden boy scouts kick off Christmas tree sale

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Thanksgiving has passed, and now it’s time to find a Christmas tree. Starting Saturday morning, Boy Scouts in Hamden kick off their annual Christmas tree sale. Troop 608 is very active in the community.

Two years ago, the troop was robbed, as someone stole about a dozen Christmas trees. The boy-run troop holds this fundraiser every year to keep it running strong.

“We’re unloading about 550 trees off of that tractor trailer over there,” said Patrick Pagano, the assistant senior troop leader.

The Christmas tree sale begins Saturday. You can find the lot of trees shown in the video above at Spring Glen Congregational Church on Whitney Avenue.