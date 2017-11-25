Lyman Hall coach Dominic Colavito’s biggest victory came off the field

Related Coverage Ansonia’s Tom Brockett on state of high school football in Connecticut

(WTNH)–On Thursday, the high school football season came to an end for Lyman Hall of Wallingford. Trojans offensive coordinator Dominic Colavito game-planned every week for a new opponent. But 22 years ago, Colavito learned that there are no plans when your life is at stake.

“I knew one they moved to to hospice, that that was the last step. People where dying next to me. Left and right of me. I hadn’t moved for a week or so I hadn’t eaten in a week or so. And something happened that night where I walked out of the room with my IV pole saying I’m not (expletive) dying. I’m not (expletive) dying.”

Slowly but surely the tumor markers started to get better and started to shrink. Now 22 years cancer-free, Calvito’s outlook on life has changed.

“It just goes to show you, that don’t give up mentality, you can always have it. It’s a will to survive. It’s a will to do things. Coaching was just something I needed to do to give back.”

Related Content: Ansonia’s Tom Brockett on state of high school football in Connecticut