Man thrown off bridge in Shelton released from hospital

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Monroe man who was thrown off of a bridge in Shelton on Thursday has been released from the hospital.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was thrown off of the Derby-Shelton bridge by another man following an altercation at around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police said he was submerged underwater when they arrived on scene, and officers had to swim out and pull him to shore.

The man was taken to  Yale-New Haven Hospital  with serious injuries. His identity has not been released.

The incident is still under investigation as police try to figure out who threw him in the water.

