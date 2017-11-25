Man thrown off bridge in Shelton released from hospital

Related Coverage Man seriously injured after being thrown off bridge in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Monroe man who was thrown off of a bridge in Shelton on Thursday has been released from the hospital.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was thrown off of the Derby-Shelton bridge by another man following an altercation at around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police said he was submerged underwater when they arrived on scene, and officers had to swim out and pull him to shore.

The man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries. His identity has not been released.

The incident is still under investigation as police try to figure out who threw him in the water.

