One dead after crash in Cromwell

Connecticut State Police say that one person is dead after an accident on I-91 in Cromwell Saturday morning.

Officials say at approximately 1:35 a.m. a vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 near exit 27 struck another vehicle.

Extrication of the driver was required before they was announced dead.

After the initial accident officials say that another car then struck the police cruiser investigating the original accident.

However no one was in the cruiser at the time of the second accident, and no officers were injured. There were minor injuries to the driver of the second crash.

The accident is still under investigation and we will have more details as they become available.

