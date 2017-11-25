Small Business Saturday encourages people to “shop local”

MIDDLETOWN/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The busy shopping weekend continues. On Saturday, many people focused their attention on the locally owned stores in the community. It was Small Business Saturday, a big deal for locally owned businesses.

Small Business Saturday was a community celebration of the holidays in Middletown. Kids met Santa and got their picture taken with Scooby Doo and Elmo. Families were also out doing their holiday shopping, a day after the Black Friday rush. Now they were buying gifts at small businesses.

“Small business is the backbone of the American economy,” said Pamela Feola, owner of P.J. Jewelers in Middletown.

Feola noticed there were more customers in her shop all day. The store offered them deals for Small Business Saturday.

“We have lots of people coming through and it’s just a nice exposure,” she said.

Meanwhile in downtown New Haven shoppers were taking advantage of the sales that small businesses were offering. Those shops were marked with “shop small” stickers.

Jessica French works at Wave Gallery. She was glad to see so many shoppers coming in.

“It’s been really nice that both local people and people from out of town have been coming in just specifically to shop small,” French said.

The store was one of many that had special Small Business Saturday bargains for shoppers. French says small businesses have unique items in their stores that shoppers may not find online or in the big box stores. Shopping locally is a boost to the local economy.

“You’re also supporting all the artists that are part of what makes us a special business,” said French.

In addition to the sales, many stores offered shoppers other incentives to stop in – including refreshments and raffles.

“I have so much fun walking up and down Chapel Street and looking in the windows,” said Lucy Gordon, a shopper visiting New Haven from New York. “All the local shops are always really fun to come to.”