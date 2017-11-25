State, local police search for driver of stolen vehicle following pursuit

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State and local authorities are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle following a pursuit on Route 15 early Saturday evening.

According to authorities, police were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle on Route 15 near exit 52 in Stratford.

Officials say during the pursuit two state police cruisers struck each other. The troopers were not injured and the collision caused minor damage to cruisers.

State police say the driver fled from the stolen vehicle on foot. At this time, state and local police are searching for the driver in the area.

