UConn falls to Cincinnati, 22-21, after missed PAT

By Published:
Connecticut quarterback David Pindell (5) is pressured by Cincinnati defensive end Marquise Copeland (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Haden Moore scored on a 4-yard run with 1:28 left to lead Cincinnati to a 22-21 win over Connecticut on Saturday.

Cincinnati (4-8, 2-6) got the ball on its own 36-yard line with 3:13 left before driving to break a 15-all tie.

Connecticut scored with no time on the clock. David Pindell found Hergy Mayala from 2 yards out for a touchdown. But Connecticut was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and Michael Tarbutt missed the 36-yard conversion attempt.

Connecticut quarterback David Pindell scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and Michael Tarbutt kicked three field goals to give the Huskies a 15-7 lead after three quarters.

Pindell threw for 273 yards and rushed 22 times for 95 yards.

Moore completed two touchdown passes to Kahlil Lewis and a two-point conversion to Mike Boone and got the Bearcats even early in the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats led 7-6 at halftime. An interception by Carter Jacobs set up a four-play, 41-yard scoring drive, ending with 13-yard scoring pass from Moore to Lewis with 43 seconds left in the first half.

Connecticut (3-9, 2-6) had taken a 6-0 lead on 37- and 26-yard field goals by Michael Tarbutt.

Connecticut lost its fifth straight game to end the season. Cincinnati avoided its fifth straight home loss.

