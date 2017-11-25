UConn falls to Cincinnati, 22-21, after missed PAT

Related Coverage UConn football players believe future is bright despite rough season

CINCINNATI (AP) — Haden Moore scored on a 4-yard run with 1:28 left to lead Cincinnati to a 22-21 win over Connecticut on Saturday.

Cincinnati (4-8, 2-6) got the ball on its own 36-yard line with 3:13 left before driving to break a 15-all tie.

Connecticut scored with no time on the clock. David Pindell found Hergy Mayala from 2 yards out for a touchdown. But Connecticut was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and Michael Tarbutt missed the 36-yard conversion attempt.

Connecticut quarterback David Pindell scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and Michael Tarbutt kicked three field goals to give the Huskies a 15-7 lead after three quarters.

Pindell threw for 273 yards and rushed 22 times for 95 yards.

Moore completed two touchdown passes to Kahlil Lewis and a two-point conversion to Mike Boone and got the Bearcats even early in the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats led 7-6 at halftime. An interception by Carter Jacobs set up a four-play, 41-yard scoring drive, ending with 13-yard scoring pass from Moore to Lewis with 43 seconds left in the first half.

Connecticut (3-9, 2-6) had taken a 6-0 lead on 37- and 26-yard field goals by Michael Tarbutt.

Connecticut lost its fifth straight game to end the season. Cincinnati avoided its fifth straight home loss.