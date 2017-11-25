West Hartford officers hand out winter boots to homeless

Related Coverage Knights of Columbus hold winter coat giveaway

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Officers in West Hartford spent the day helping out in a big way. Two Hartford police cruisers parked outside of the “Fleet Feet” in West Hartford.

Officers were there to collect winter boots for both kids and adults who are homeless.

Related Content: Knights of Columbus hold winter coat giveaway

“It’s amazing, I’m very grateful for a lot of people here’s willingness to give to the less fortunate especially this holiday season, it’s really amazing,” said Jim Barrett.

All of the shoes go to “Footwear with Care.” More than 500 homeless people will receive the boots at Hartford City Hall on December 9.