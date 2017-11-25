West Hartford officers hand out winter boots to homeless

By Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Officers in West Hartford spent the day helping out in a big way. Two Hartford police cruisers parked outside of the “Fleet Feet” in West Hartford.

Officers were there to collect winter boots for both kids and adults who are homeless.

Related Content: Knights of Columbus hold winter coat giveaway

“It’s amazing, I’m very grateful for a lot of people here’s willingness to give to the less fortunate especially this holiday season, it’s really amazing,” said Jim Barrett.

All of the shoes go to “Footwear with Care.” More than 500 homeless people will receive the boots at Hartford City Hall on December 9.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s