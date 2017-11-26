2 injured in apparent road rage incident on Florida’s Turnpike, suspect at large

Related Coverage Troopers investigate 428 crashes during enforcement period

(ABC News) — Two people were injured during an apparent road rage incident on Florida’s Turnpike in Lake County on Saturday morning, authorities said.

A 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman were traveling southbound in a Chevy Impala at around 10:15 a.m. when someone opened fire on their car near mile marker 272 by someone traveling in a grey Toyota Camry, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both victims were transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Their Chevy Impala has 12 bullet holes on its right side, the highway patrol said.

Related Content: Troopers investigate 428 crashes during enforcement period

The Toyota Camry did not stop, and authorities are searching for the vehicle as well as the suspected shooter, the highway patrol said.

Officials initially said the two were shot, but after doctors examined them, it was determined that none of the bullets hit them directly. They were injured by glass and bullet and metal fragments, according to the highway patrol.

The investigation is ongoing but preliminary information suggests the shooting occurred in a road rage incident, according to the highway patrol. Further details on the case were not immediately available.