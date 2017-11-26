3 vehicles stolen overnight in Milford

Related Coverage State, local police search for driver of stolen vehicle following pursuit

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are once again warning residents to lock their vehicles after three cars were stolen overnight Sunday.

According to police, “numerous vehicles” were entered late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Numerous vehicles entered overnight and three of them stolen. Many of the incidents occurred in the Gulf St and Meadowside Areas. Lock your vehicles and remove valuables and keys/fobs. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) November 26, 2017

Authorities say the majority of incidents took place in the Gulf Street and Meadowside Road areas.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made. In addition to locking their vehicles, motorists are being asked to remove keys and other valuables as well.