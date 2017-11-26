Black bear attacks 2 miniature horses, kills 1 in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A black bear attacked two miniature horses and killed one of them Saturday in Southbury.

Officials say the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was requested by Connecticut State Police to Southbury for a report of a black bear attack.

Authorities say a black bear attacked two miniature horses and one of the horses was killed.

DEEP officials say the Environmental Conservation officers on scene euthanized the bear. They say a necropsy on the bear will be done.