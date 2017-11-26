Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Who will emerge as front runners in the 2018 gubernatorial race?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The field for the 2018 gubernatorial race is packed with tons of candidates vying a chance to be governor.
Which so many choices, voters are trying to shift through the candidates to find one who most matches their beliefs.
This week on Capitol Report: “After Hours,” the panel discusses how candidates in the 2018 gubernatorial race should try and separate themselves from the pack.
