Capitol Report: Middletown Mayor Drew supports marijuana legalization and other leftover political thoughts

(WTNH) — Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, who is running for governor, wants to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut.

According to the Connecticut Post, Drew says he’s never even tried pot.

The Connecticut Post is also reported the ex-wife of Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton donated $100 to Tim Herbst, Boughton’s opponent for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Boughton’s ex owns a kitchen and bath company, and it appears Herbst dropped some coin with her on a remodeling gig.

