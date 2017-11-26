Capitol Report: Middletown Mayor Drew supports marijuana legalization and other leftover political thoughts

By Published:

(WTNH) — Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, who is running for governor, wants to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut.

According to the Connecticut Post, Drew says he’s never even tried pot.

Related Content: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin actively considering run for governor

The Connecticut Post is also reported the ex-wife of Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton donated $100 to Tim Herbst, Boughton’s opponent for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Boughton’s ex owns a kitchen and bath company, and it appears Herbst dropped some coin with her on  a remodeling gig.

Related Content: Thousands vote in Connecticut’s municipal elections Tuesday

Watch the video above for more leftover political thoughts.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s