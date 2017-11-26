Capitol Report: New kid governor-elect looks to tackle serious issues in CT

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — Getting Connecticut residents to recycle is an ongoing battle.

The big problem is that people can’t seem to figure out what goes into the bin and what should stay out.

The folks at Recycle CT made some nifty little videos to help residents gain a better understanding of what to recycle and what to just throw away.

Perhaps one person who can help tackle this issue is Connecticut’s new kid governor-elect.

Her name is Megan Kasperowski.

The Portland 5th grader ran on a “Cancer Awareness Platform,” some serious stuff for an 11-year-old.