Capitol Report: Short-term solutions to state budget problems

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s budget deficit is like trying to fend off a zombie attack.

Solutions to the problem are short-term and the zombie won’t go away.

Related Content: Lawmakers to decide whether more budget action needed

Last week, the deficit ballooned to $203 million for the current fiscal year.

You can blame lower-than-expected tax collections and higher expenses.

Related Content: New state Municipal Accountability Board takes shape

In addition, Governor Dannel Malloy cut $91 million to cities and towns, along with other cuts, to help close the gap.

Watch the video above for more on the seemingly never-ending state budget problems.