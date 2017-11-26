‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera arrested, charged with domestic battery after allegedly hitting husband

(ABC News) — Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with domestic battery after allegedly hitting her estranged husband, Ryan Dorsey.

The pair announced their split last year after two years of marriage. The “Glee” actress and Dorsey are parents to a 2-year-old son, Josey.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to an address in Chesapeake, West Virginia, Saturday night, on a domestic violence complaint. Once the officer arrived, Dorsey claimed that Rivera, 30, had hit him in the head and face.

“The deputy saw minor injuries consistent with [Dorsey’s] statement,” the Sheriff’s Office statement said. Dorsey also provided deputies on scene with a video of the incident that supported his account.

Upon her arrest, Rivera was taken to the Kanawha County Magistrate Court where she was arraigned and a bond was set. She was released on bond.

ABC News has reached out to the actress, but has not immediately heard back.

Rivera and Dorsey wed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in July 2014, only three months after the actress called off her engagement to rapper Big Sean. It was the first marriage for both.

