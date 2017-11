HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been transported to a local hospital following an apartment fire in Hamden on Sunday.

According to the Hamden Fire Department, crews were called to the blaze at 302 Pine Rock Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Officials were quickly able to contain the fire, however, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Merwede says several residents may be displaced.

One person has been transported to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.