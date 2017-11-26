Holiday trolley rides offered in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People in East Haven got into the Christmas spirit on Sunday at the Shore Line Trolley Museum.

The Antique trolleys are decorated for the holidays.

You can hop on board to take a ride, and the kids get a small gift from Santa.

“For $10 a ticket, kids can visit Santa, get a small ticket. Parents can take as many photos as they want which is a great thing,” explained Shore Line Trolley Museum CEO John Porto. “We have face painters, we have hot chocolate and cookies and we have decorated trolleys.”

In the evening, the museum transforms into a wonderland of festive holiday lights.

 

