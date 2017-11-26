Interactive holiday train display at Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market

Published:

PHILADELPHIA (WTNH) — Families in Philadelphia lined up this week for the opening of an interactive toy train display.

It is an annual holiday tradition at the Reading Terminal Market – one of America’s oldest and largest public markets.

This year’s display features five different scenes, all of which are interactive with trains, lights and other devices being controlled by visitors.

The display will be up until Dec. 31.

